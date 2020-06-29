After a year of social unrest and amid worries about the future, the number of Hong Kong students applying to universities both overseas and in mainland China has jumped significantly this year. Photo: Felix Wong
Applications to universities outside Hong Kong soar amid concerns over protests, looming national security law
- Applications to schools in Taiwan jump an eye-popping 69 per cent, while British, Australian schools up 50 per cent and mainland institutions see 13 per cent increase
- But students who spoke to the Post said they still preferred to remain in the city if accepted by their top choices
