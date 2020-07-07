Twelve students from Hong Kong’s biggest international school operator, English Schools Foundation, earned a perfect score on this year’s International Bacclaureate exam. Photo: Winson Wong
English Schools Foundation students grab half of Hong Kong’s perfect International Baccalaureate scores in year without written exams

  • The Covid-19 pandemic forced drastic changes to normal testing protocols and saw grades awarded using criteria such as coursework done during the year
  • Ten of the 12 ESF students to score a 45 plan to head to overseas universities, while one will study medicine at HKU and another will take a gap year
Topic |   ESF - English Schools Foundation
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:52pm, 7 Jul, 2020

