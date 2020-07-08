Students have formed human chains to protest political issues throughout the past year. Photo: Wong Tsui-kai
National security law: don’t let students become political pawns, Hong Kong education chief says, calling for ban on protest anthem
- Under no circumstances should anyone be allowed to incite students to indicate their stance on evolving political issues, Kevin Yeung says
- But education lawmaker accuses minister of suppressing pupils’ freedom of speech
Topic | Education
