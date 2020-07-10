Benny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora TamBenny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora Tam
Benny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: legal scholar convicted over role in rallies keeps university job, for now

  • University of Hong Kong is reviewing whether legal scholar should be sacked after being found guilty of public nuisance charges stemming from 2014
  • Senate decides that although he committed ‘misconduct’, his actions did not amount to grounds for dismissal. But the ultimate decision falls to governing council
Topic |   Occupy Central
Chan Ho-himOlga Wong
Chan Ho-him and Olga Wong

Updated: 10:24pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Benny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora TamBenny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora Tam
Benny Tai was a driving force behind the 2014 Occupy Central movement. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE