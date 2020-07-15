Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teachers investigated over involvement in protest movement will not be publicly outed, education secretary says
- Revealing names of teachers who were subject to protest-related complaints would be unfair to them as well as their schools, Kevin Yeung tells Legco
- But secretary also reveals that initial probe has found about 65 per cent of the allegations to be legitimate
Topic | Education
Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng