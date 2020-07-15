Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. ChengHundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teachers investigated over involvement in protest movement will not be publicly outed, education secretary says

  • Revealing names of teachers who were subject to protest-related complaints would be unfair to them as well as their schools, Kevin Yeung tells Legco
  • But secretary also reveals that initial probe has found about 65 per cent of the allegations to be legitimate
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:05pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. ChengHundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and their supporters rallied at Edinburgh Place in Central against the government’s handling of complaints involving educators accused of protest-related misconduct. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE