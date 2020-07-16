Secondary school students in Hong Kong took Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams amid the turbulence of 2019/20. Photo: Winson WongSecondary school students in Hong Kong took Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams amid the turbulence of 2019/20. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests and coronavirus pandemic drive record stress levels for school leavers awaiting Diploma of Secondary Education results

  • With their final year hit by Covid-19 and unrest disruption, ex-pupils are anxious over how they fared in university entrance exams, and future job prospects
  • Most school leavers record stress reading above 7 out of 10, the highest level since Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups survey started for DSE
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:09pm, 16 Jul, 2020

