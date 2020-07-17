More than 5,200 candidates who sat the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exam were asked if they agreed Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ between 1900 and 1945. Photo: Handout
Scrapped Sino-Japanese question would have demanded a ‘sound and balanced’ answer Hong Kong exam authority says in revealing marking scheme
- Amid pressure from pro-establishment politicians, exam officials on Thursday explained how they planned to grade the controversial question
- But even after the detailed account, opinions about the question’s appropriateness still were divided along political lines
Topic | Education
