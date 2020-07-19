Student of the Year Awards finalists Chan Tsz-kiu (left) and To Nga-Man. Photo: Edmond So
Pupils nominated for Student of the Year Awards for overcoming health, behavioural problems
- Chan Tsz-kiu of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College battled postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and now hopes to join university
- To Nga-man of Buddhist Wong Wan Tin College returned to the mainstream of society with the help of a social worker, and started helping others
