Hong Kong /  Education

Pupils nominated for Student of the Year Awards for overcoming health, behavioural problems

  • Chan Tsz-kiu of Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College battled postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and now hopes to join university
  • To Nga-man of Buddhist Wong Wan Tin College returned to the mainstream of society with the help of a social worker, and started helping others
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:28pm, 19 Jul, 2020

