Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong third wave: kindergarten, international school years will not start until at least August 17 amid Covid-19 outbreak

  • ‘We hope schools can resume classes as early as possible, but we cannot risk students’ health under the current ... situation,’ says education secretary
  • Coronavirus situation also means most cross-border students commuting from mainland will not be able to return at all
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:08pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE