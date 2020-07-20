Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: kindergarten, international school years will not start until at least August 17 amid Covid-19 outbreak
- ‘We hope schools can resume classes as early as possible, but we cannot risk students’ health under the current ... situation,’ says education secretary
- Coronavirus situation also means most cross-border students commuting from mainland will not be able to return at all
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong kindergartners and those attending international schools will not be going back to class in early August as hoped. Photo: Nora Tam