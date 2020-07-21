The number of university entrance exam takers in Hong Kong who met its minimum requirement this year dropped nearly 6 per cent from 2019. Photo: HandoutThe number of university entrance exam takers in Hong Kong who met its minimum requirement this year dropped nearly 6 per cent from 2019. Photo: Handout
Competition for Hong Kong university spots dips as 1,100 fewer entrance exam takers meet minimum requirements

  • Nearly 6 per cent fewer than last year will contend for city’s 15,000 subsidised first-year degree placements
  • Number of perfect scores also drops, with seven students earning a 5** rating – the highest possible – across the exam’s seven subjects
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:46pm, 21 Jul, 2020

