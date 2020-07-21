Professor Alexander Wai first joined PolyU in 1996. Photo: HandoutProfessor Alexander Wai first joined PolyU in 1996. Photo: Handout
Professor Alexander Wai first joined PolyU in 1996. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong scholar Alexander Wai emerges as sole finalist for top job at Baptist University, beating more than 200 candidates

  • Two sources confirm that Polytechnic University’s deputy president Alexander Wai is the only candidate for post
  • Wai, whose research interests include fibre optic communications, first joined PolyU in 1996 and was appointed deputy president this year
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:56pm, 21 Jul, 2020

