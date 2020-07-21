Professor Alexander Wai first joined PolyU in 1996. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong scholar Alexander Wai emerges as sole finalist for top job at Baptist University, beating more than 200 candidates
- Two sources confirm that Polytechnic University’s deputy president Alexander Wai is the only candidate for post
- Wai, whose research interests include fibre optic communications, first joined PolyU in 1996 and was appointed deputy president this year
