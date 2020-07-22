Alexander Wai helps to cleans a kitchen at PolyU, which was the centre of chaotic scenes during the city’s social unrest last year. Photo: Dickson LeeAlexander Wai helps to cleans a kitchen at PolyU, which was the centre of chaotic scenes during the city’s social unrest last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Local scholar Alexander Wai gets top job at Hong Kong’s Baptist University after beating 200 candidates in global search

  • Professor Alexander Wai will leave his current role as deputy president of Polytechnic University, where he has worked for more than two decades
  • At a forum ahead of his appointment, Wai pledges to uphold academic freedom and freedom of expression to the best of his ability
Chan Ho-him and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:27pm, 22 Jul, 2020

Alexander Wai helps to cleans a kitchen at PolyU, which was the centre of chaotic scenes during the city’s social unrest last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
