Alexander Wai helps to cleans a kitchen at PolyU, which was the centre of chaotic scenes during the city’s social unrest last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Local scholar Alexander Wai gets top job at Hong Kong’s Baptist University after beating 200 candidates in global search
- Professor Alexander Wai will leave his current role as deputy president of Polytechnic University, where he has worked for more than two decades
- At a forum ahead of his appointment, Wai pledges to uphold academic freedom and freedom of expression to the best of his ability
