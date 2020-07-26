With written examinations cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong students’ International Baccalaureate grades were determined by a special mechanism based on coursework and predicted scores. Photo: ShutterstockWith written examinations cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong students’ International Baccalaureate grades were determined by a special mechanism based on coursework and predicted scores. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong schools seek review of students’ poorer-than-expected results as International Baccalaureate grading sparks dismay, global petition

  • Swiss-based organisation will review cases raised, with no guarantee of improving grades
  • Disappointed students worry they will not meet the cut-off for preferred university courses
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:56am, 26 Jul, 2020

