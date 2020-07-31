Students protest during the 87th Congregation for the Conferment of Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: schools to get new teaching guidelines on legislation as officials review curriculum
- Education Bureau says ‘basic responsibility’ of schools to strengthen students’ sense of national identity
- Curriculum review will focus on China, cultural identity, and the Basic Law
Students protest during the 87th Congregation for the Conferment of Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong