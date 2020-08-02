With Covid-19 cases surging, more and more Hong Kong pet owners are seeking out testing for the animals under their case. Photo: ShutterstockWith Covid-19 cases surging, more and more Hong Kong pet owners are seeking out testing for the animals under their case. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

CityU lab begins testing animals for Covid-19, as Hong Kong residents send more pets to be checked

  • The best way to protect pets is for owners to stay safe and avoid infection, says veterinary school dean
  • More than 1,300 applicants for 30 places at vet school, which aims to be among top 20 worldwide
Victor Ting and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:47am, 2 Aug, 2020

