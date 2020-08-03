HKU student union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss legal scholar Benny Tai were ‘only a minority’. Photo: Nora TamHKU student union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss legal scholar Benny Tai were ‘only a minority’. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

More than 2,500 HKU students, staff, and alumni sign petition against dismissal of Hong Kong legal scholar Benny Tai

  • The HKU student union also urged the university council to make public the justifications for Tai’s dismissal within a week
  • Union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss Tai were ‘only a minority’
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:22pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HKU student union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss legal scholar Benny Tai were ‘only a minority’. Photo: Nora Tam
