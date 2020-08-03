HKU student union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss legal scholar Benny Tai were ‘only a minority’. Photo: Nora Tam
More than 2,500 HKU students, staff, and alumni sign petition against dismissal of Hong Kong legal scholar Benny Tai
- The HKU student union also urged the university council to make public the justifications for Tai’s dismissal within a week
- Union president Edy Jeh says the signatures collected have proven that the council members who voted to dismiss Tai were ‘only a minority’
