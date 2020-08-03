There will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson LeeThere will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
There will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong third wave: face-to-face teaching ban extended at schools but lessons can be held online

  • Schools returning from the summer break in coming weeks can resume classes as long as they are held over the internet
  • Education minister Kevin Yeung says all face-to-face classes and activities on school grounds are suspended until further notice
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 6:23pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson LeeThere will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
There will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE