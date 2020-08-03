There will be no return to school grounds for pupils on August 17 when the summer holidays end for some, the government has revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong third wave: face-to-face teaching ban extended at schools but lessons can be held online
- Schools returning from the summer break in coming weeks can resume classes as long as they are held over the internet
- Education minister Kevin Yeung says all face-to-face classes and activities on school grounds are suspended until further notice
