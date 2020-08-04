Classroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert NgClassroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert Ng
Classroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong third wave: education officials to look at mass Covid-19 testing for schools, priority return of face-to-face teaching for some students

  • Education minister says new starters and those taking their university entrance exams could be allowed to return to school first
  • Government to consider including schools in mass Covid-19 screening programme, Kevin Yeung says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himKanis Leung
Chan Ho-him and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:41pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Classroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert NgClassroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert Ng
Classroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE