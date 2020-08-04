Classroom teaching will still be suspended when some Hong Kong schools return from the summer holidays this month. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong third wave: education officials to look at mass Covid-19 testing for schools, priority return of face-to-face teaching for some students
- Education minister says new starters and those taking their university entrance exams could be allowed to return to school first
- Government to consider including schools in mass Covid-19 screening programme, Kevin Yeung says
