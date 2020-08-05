Pupils at The Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club Kindergarten in Shau Kei Wan attending class in June. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong third wave: schools with cross-border pupils, kindergartens expect more dropouts amid suspension of face-to-face teaching

  • More than 100 Hong Kong students living on the mainland have quit in the past school year, principals say
  • Kindergartens find it difficult to conduct online classes for young children
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:29pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils at The Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club Kindergarten in Shau Kei Wan attending class in June. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE