Students and teachers at S.K.H. St. James’ Primary School in Wan Chai pray for an easing of the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong as classes resumed in late June. A return to online learning was only about a month away. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: testing options eyed as Covid-19 leaves some students behind in scramble for secondary school placements
- School heads in New Territories have asked education officials to cancel first of three exams as many cross-border students have been unable to take them
- About 150 primary schools across the city have been unable to administer the tests due to complications stemming from the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Students and teachers at S.K.H. St. James’ Primary School in Wan Chai pray for an easing of the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong as classes resumed in late June. A return to online learning was only about a month away. Photo: Nora Tam