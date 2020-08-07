Students and alumni form a human chain outside Ng Wah Catholic Secondary School, in San Po Kong in September last year. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong national security law: Catholic Church tells its schools in city no room for any ‘one-sided political message’ in classroom
- City’s diocese sends letter to nearly 200 primary and secondary schools urging ‘correct understanding’ of new national security law
- Source says letter is more of a reminder than a mandatory directive on teaching methods
