Dr Joseph Sung, then chairman of the Prince of Wales Hospital’s department of medicine and therapeutic, conducts a daily meeting with medical staff during the height of 2003’s Sars epidemic. Photo: SCMP
Joseph Sung, 2003 Sars hero and former Chinese University president, to lead medical school at Singapore’s NTU

  • The 60-year-old, honoured by Time magazine for his role in battling the epidemic, expressed excitement over opportunity, tempered with sadness at leaving
  • In a social media post, Sung said he sees opportunities to increase collaboration between academic institutions in the two cities
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:08pm, 11 Aug, 2020

