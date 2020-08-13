A person walks through the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Record proportion of Hong Kong high school graduates to be offered spots in universities amid drop in competition

  • The number of graduates has been declining for years due to lower birth rates
  • Students this year have faced anti-government protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to class suspensions and a delay in exams
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:09am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A person walks through the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE