So Kwok-sang’s contract ends in March 2021. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong /  Education

Head of Hong Kong exams body says he will not renew contract, just months after controversial history paper question on Japan’s relations with China

  • So Kwok-sang, secretary general of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, will depart after his term ends next March
  • Storm erupted when DSE question in history paper asked candidates if they agreed Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ between 1900 and 1945
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:13pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
So Kwok-sang’s contract ends in March 2021. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE