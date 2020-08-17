So Kwok-sang’s contract ends in March 2021. Photo: Tory Ho
Head of Hong Kong exams body says he will not renew contract, just months after controversial history paper question on Japan’s relations with China
- So Kwok-sang, secretary general of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, will depart after his term ends next March
- Storm erupted when DSE question in history paper asked candidates if they agreed Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ between 1900 and 1945
Topic | Education
