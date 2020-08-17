Kindergarten principals agree physical classes should remain suspended for now but are calling for a fresh round of subsidies. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus third wave: nearly 40 per cent of Hong Kong kindergartens at risk of closing unless government offers more aid, poll finds

  • Schools for younger students say they are forced to dip into reserves to help struggling parents cover tuition fees and stay afloat
  • Teacher lay-offs could be next unless the government steps up with another round of subsidies
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:13pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kindergarten principals agree physical classes should remain suspended for now but are calling for a fresh round of subsidies. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE