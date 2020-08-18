Liberal Studies is a core subject for senior secondary students in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong publishers make changes to Liberal Studies textbooks after voluntary review
- Alterations include removing term ‘separation of powers’ and an emphasise that civil disobedience carries legal consequences
- Teachers fear classroom discussion will suffer and call for explanation of vetting criteria, but Education Bureau stresses publishers only received advice
Topic | Education
Liberal Studies is a core subject for senior secondary students in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock