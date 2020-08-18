Liberal Studies is a core subject for senior secondary students in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong publishers make changes to Liberal Studies textbooks after voluntary review

  • Alterations include removing term ‘separation of powers’ and an emphasise that civil disobedience carries legal consequences
  • Teachers fear classroom discussion will suffer and call for explanation of vetting criteria, but Education Bureau stresses publishers only received advice
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:39pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Liberal Studies is a core subject for senior secondary students in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE