A student having online lessons from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Should schools in Hong Kong continue online classes with typhoon signal No 8 in force?

  • Some schools cancelled classes while others proceeded with online lessons as Typhoon Higos lashed the city on Wednesday
  • The different responses have led educators to urge the Education Bureau to update guidelines relating to bad weather alerts
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:54pm, 19 Aug, 2020

