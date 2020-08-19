A student having online lessons from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Should schools in Hong Kong continue online classes with typhoon signal No 8 in force?
- Some schools cancelled classes while others proceeded with online lessons as Typhoon Higos lashed the city on Wednesday
- The different responses have led educators to urge the Education Bureau to update guidelines relating to bad weather alerts
