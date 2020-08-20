The government has rolled out a voluntary consultancy service for liberal studies textbooks. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong education chiefs hit back at teachers’ union over criticism liberal studies textbook changes amount to political censorship

  • Education Bureau condemns allegations by Professional Teachers’ Union and says the vetting of textbooks aims to ‘help students develop positive values’
  • Union had earlier accused the bureau of carrying out ‘political censorship’ by asking publishers to remove sensitive content from liberal studies books
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:00am, 20 Aug, 2020

