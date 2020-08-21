Many students who live across the border have been unable to return to Hong Kong. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong third wave: schools to hold placement test for their cross-border students in Shenzhen
- Younger pupils living in mainland China will undergo assessment for secondary school places in the Guangdong city
- Pilot arrangement necessary as many were unable to take the tests after physical classes were suspended in February
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
