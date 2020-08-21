North district councillor Solomon Chiang Man-ching (left to right), Isaac Cheng Ka-long, of the newly established group Education Breakthrough, and retired teacher Chan Chi-chung held a press conference on Friday to discuss their petition over recent textbook changes. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong student, teacher groups launch petition demanding explanation of new vetting process for liberal studies textbooks
- Removal of the phrase ‘separation of powers’ and photos of past protests in the city amount to ‘political censorship’, says student group spokesman
- Education Bureau has so far declined to reveal the makeup of the team responsible for suggesting changes to publishers
Topic | Education
