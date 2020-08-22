A vandalised light fixture at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during the police siege of the campus during last year’s protests. A new study has found the mental well-being of university students has declined since 2017. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Mental well-being among Hong Kong university students has declined since 2017, a new study has found
- Students’ ‘social well-being’ is down by some 11 per cent on researchers’ scale
- The metric takes into account young people’s sense of belonging in society at large
Topic | Mental health
A vandalised light fixture at Hong Kong Polytechnic University during the police siege of the campus during last year’s protests. A new study has found the mental well-being of university students has declined since 2017. Photo: K.Y. Cheng