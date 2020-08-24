The coronavirus meant pupils in Hong Kong got their exams results via email this year, instead of being able to pick them up in person. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong exam chiefs studying changes to next year’s DSE tests after coronavirus forces pupils to spend months learning at home

  • Exam authority considering changes to when Diploma of Secondary Education tests take place
  • Other proposals including dropping elements of certain tests, with liberal studies coursework set for chop
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 3:11pm, 24 Aug, 2020

