Hong Kong’s Open University seeks rebrand to distance itself from distance learning roots, much to some alumni’s chagrin
- The university’s leaders have put out a call for suggestions for a new name that can ‘better reflect its current status as a full-fledged university’
- At least two prominent alumni, however, have said it should focus more on the quality of its graduates
The Open University of Hong Kong campus in Ho Man Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Handout