Belinda Greer, chief executive of the English Schools Foundation. Photo: May Tse
Head of Hong Kong’s biggest international school group admits ‘unconscious bias’ on campus after accusations of racism and sexism

  • English Schools Foundation head Belinda Greer pledges training on diversity and equality after students complained about teachers’ behaviour
  • While asking for time to implement the changes needed, she says the problem is no worse than at other institutions
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:25am, 25 Aug, 2020

