Belinda Greer, head of English Schools Foundation, acknowledges schools operate ‘within the law of the land’, but maintains students will still be encouraged to think critically. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest international school group reviewing curriculum to ‘make sure everybody is safe’ after national security law’s passage
- English Schools Foundation head acknowledges schools operate ‘within the law of the land’, but maintains students will still be encouraged to think critically
- ‘At this point in time’ curriculum will continue as is, she adds
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
