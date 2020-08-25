Police and protesters exchange tear gas and petrol bombs during the siege of Chinese University last November in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police, Education Bureau blast Chinese University student union post ‘glorifying’ violence during last year’s anti-government protests

  • The ‘Letter to Freshmen’ said the university kept its academic freedom because students ‘used their bodies to resist bullets and water cannon’
  • Police accused the student group of trying to ‘talk black into white, and glorifying and romanticising rioters’ violence’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:48pm, 25 Aug, 2020

