Police and protesters exchange tear gas and petrol bombs during the siege of Chinese University last November in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police, Education Bureau blast Chinese University student union post ‘glorifying’ violence during last year’s anti-government protests
- The ‘Letter to Freshmen’ said the university kept its academic freedom because students ‘used their bodies to resist bullets and water cannon’
- Police accused the student group of trying to ‘talk black into white, and glorifying and romanticising rioters’ violence’
