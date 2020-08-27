Students at Polytechnic University. Photo: Handout
What is ‘course trading’? Hong Kong universities to quash student practice, where places on programmes are sold for profit

  • CityU warns students of disciplinary actions, while PolyU will take steps to ensure that a subject is not immediately available to others if a student drops out of it
  • Student union leaders say the problem has become more serious now due to a higher demand for courses prompted by online learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 4:04pm, 27 Aug, 2020

