Classes in Hong Kong have been suspended over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools could resume classes in phases by September, sources say after meeting with education chief
- Senior secondary students and those beginning their first year in secondary schools are expected to be the first batch to resume lessons on campus
- Education authorities expected to make announcement some two to three weeks before classes start
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Classes in Hong Kong have been suspended over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee