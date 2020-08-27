Classes in Hong Kong have been suspended over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools could resume classes in phases by September, sources say after meeting with education chief

  • Senior secondary students and those beginning their first year in secondary schools are expected to be the first batch to resume lessons on campus
  • Education authorities expected to make announcement some two to three weeks before classes start

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 11:06pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Classes in Hong Kong have been suspended over the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE