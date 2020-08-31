Schools have faced closures and major disruption across most of 2020 because of the global health crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools to resume face-to-face classes during week of September 21, source says
- Education minister to unveil details of the return to school at a press conference on Monday afternoon
- Government said previously that on-site lessons for the new academic year would be suspended until further notice amid third wave of Covid-19
Topic | Hong Kong schools
