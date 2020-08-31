Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says the consultancy scheme did not require publishers to make changes. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong education chief denies changes to Liberal Studies textbooks amount to political censorship

  • Minister Kevin Yeung says removing ‘separation of powers’ from some teaching materials brings them in line with fact
  • Removal of descriptions of June 4 crackdown in one text was the decision of the publisher, he says, noting the vetting scheme was voluntary

Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:57pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says the consultancy scheme did not require publishers to make changes. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE