Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says the consultancy scheme did not require publishers to make changes. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong education chief denies changes to Liberal Studies textbooks amount to political censorship
- Minister Kevin Yeung says removing ‘separation of powers’ from some teaching materials brings them in line with fact
- Removal of descriptions of June 4 crackdown in one text was the decision of the publisher, he says, noting the vetting scheme was voluntary
