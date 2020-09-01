Hong Kong’s university entrance exams will be delayed for the second year in a row because of the impact the pandemic has had on education. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Covid-19 disruption forces delay to Hong Kong’s 2021 Diploma of Secondary Education exams

  • Students to sit exams between April 23 and May 17 under new plan A, about a month later than usual
  • Second year in a row the university entrance exams are postponed because of the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:23pm, 1 Sep, 2020

