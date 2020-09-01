Carrie Lam holds a copy of the Basic Law during a press conference at Tamar on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists there is no ‘separation of powers’ in city’s political model, defending decision to delete the phrase from textbooks

  • Despite there being no official separation of powers, Lam maintains the executive, legislative and judicial branches can exercise checks and balances on one another
  • The remarks come after criticism that the controversial changes to schools’ Liberal Studies textbooks amounted to political censorship

Tony CheungChris Lau
Updated: 4:11pm, 1 Sep, 2020

