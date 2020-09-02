Executive Council member Ronny Tong told an RTHK radio programme on Wednesday that he believed the phrase ‘separation of powers’ should remain in local textbooks – precisely so residents could understand their limitations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong cabinet adviser disagrees with Lam on ‘separation of powers’ in textbooks, if only to show students why focusing on issue is ‘meaningless’
- Leaving phrase in liberal studies textbooks, Ronny Tong says, will help society understand the concept applies only on a limited, local level
- ‘If you hide the topic under the bed and don’t talk about it, it won’t help either,’ executive councillor tells radio programme
Topic | Education
Executive Council member Ronny Tong told an RTHK radio programme on Wednesday that he believed the phrase ‘separation of powers’ should remain in local textbooks – precisely so residents could understand their limitations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen