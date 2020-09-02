An aerial view of Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. The university shot up 42 places in a Britain-based ranking of global institutions of higher learning this year. Photo: Handout
PolyU shoots up in Britain-based higher education rankings, while HKU remains top university in Hong Kong despite drop
- Hong Kong’s institutions of higher learning see mixed results in latest Times Higher Education rankings
- The list includes the highest number of Asian universities in its top 100 in its 17-year history
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
An aerial view of Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. The university shot up 42 places in a Britain-based ranking of global institutions of higher learning this year. Photo: Handout