‘Hate speech’ student video directed at new mainland Chinese arrivals at Hong Kong university condemned by school heads

  • Two-minute clip, a parody of official welcome video, describes HKU as the ‘University of Xiang Gang’ and attacks mainland students
  • Video also touches on the sacking of law scholar Benny Tai from his tenured post as an associate professor in July

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:05am, 3 Sep, 2020

The Campus TV video referred to HKU as the University of Xiang Gang, the romanised Mandarin name for Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
