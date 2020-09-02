The Campus TV video referred to HKU as the University of Xiang Gang, the romanised Mandarin name for Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook
‘Hate speech’ student video directed at new mainland Chinese arrivals at Hong Kong university condemned by school heads
- Two-minute clip, a parody of official welcome video, describes HKU as the ‘University of Xiang Gang’ and attacks mainland students
- Video also touches on the sacking of law scholar Benny Tai from his tenured post as an associate professor in July
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The Campus TV video referred to HKU as the University of Xiang Gang, the romanised Mandarin name for Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook