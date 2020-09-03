Hong Kong University’s Campus TV has apologised and pulled down a two-minute parody of the school’s official welcome video for new students that had been slammed as hurtful and bigoted. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong University’s student-run Campus TV apologises, pulls video aimed at mainlanders after school officials condemn ‘hatred, bullying and bigotry’
- The spoof of HKU’s welcome video referred to mainland students as spies of ‘Big Brother’, suggested they got unfair share of big scholarships
- The school’s senior management had slammed the video, which the channel described as political satire, and demanded an apology
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Hong Kong University’s Campus TV has apologised and pulled down a two-minute parody of the school’s official welcome video for new students that had been slammed as hurtful and bigoted. Photo: SCMP