Hong Kong’s new national security law has prompted the creation of a set of guidelines for teachers at the English Schools Foundation. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: keep views on Hong Kong politics to yourself, international school group warns teachers in new guidelines
- Teachers working for the English Schools Foundation were told that while political issues are not off-limits, classroom ‘not a safe space’ for discussion
- Addressing politics requires ‘extreme care, sensitivity and skill’, according to guidelines, which stress classroom topics can be misinterpreted outside
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong’s new national security law has prompted the creation of a set of guidelines for teachers at the English Schools Foundation. Photo: Felix Wong