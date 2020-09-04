Hong Kong’s new national security law has prompted the creation of a set of guidelines for teachers at the English Schools Foundation. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong’s new national security law has prompted the creation of a set of guidelines for teachers at the English Schools Foundation. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

National security law: keep views on Hong Kong politics to yourself, international school group warns teachers in new guidelines

  • Teachers working for the English Schools Foundation were told that while political issues are not off-limits, classroom ‘not a safe space’ for discussion
  • Addressing politics requires ‘extreme care, sensitivity and skill’, according to guidelines, which stress classroom topics can be misinterpreted outside

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:19pm, 4 Sep, 2020

