Pupils return to campus for the first day of school on September 1 at a secondary school in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: May Tse
Class suspensions and early pickups: Hong Kong schools get new Covid-19 guidelines with in-person classes set to resume
- In-person classes should be suspended for one or two days in the event of a preliminary positive case, and for two weeks for confirmed ones
- Students are encouraged to maintain social distancing at all times, and to use shared facilities separately
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pupils return to campus for the first day of school on September 1 at a secondary school in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: May Tse