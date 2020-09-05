Hong Kong’s big return to on-site schooling is imminent and the government wants staff, children and parents to undergo Covid-19 testing to allay contagion fears. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong education minister urges pupils, parents, staff to get tested for Covid-19 amid contagion fears for the return to school
- Kevin Yeung pleads with school community to take part in the voluntary, mass screening exercise to build confidence in the resumption of on-site learning
- City pupils will be back on campus later this month, but no date set for when schools will operate full days
