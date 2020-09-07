Secondary school students have their temperatures checked as they arrive for classes in May. Photo: Jonathan WongSecondary school students have their temperatures checked as they arrive for classes in May. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Think tank founded by former Hong Kong leader says liberal studies books should be vetted, surveyed teachers feel otherwise

  • The think tank, founded by Tung Chee-hwa, said the controversial subject’s books should be scrutinised by the government to avoid purported bias
  • A survey of teachers, however, found that only 21 per cent felt the current books had problems with unbalanced content

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:30pm, 7 Sep, 2020

